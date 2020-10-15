National T20 Cup: Haider’s 86 helps Northern set 200-run target

Haider Ali produced a breathtaking knock to help Northern set Balochistan 200-run target against Balochistan in the match 27 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The right-hander scored 86 off 50 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes to help Northern post 199-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the bowling team, pacer Amad Butt was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of two for 29 in three overs.