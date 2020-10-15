Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Haider’s 86 helps Northern set 200-run target

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Haider Ali produced a breathtaking knock to help Northern set Balochistan 200-run target against Balochistan in the match 27 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The right-hander scored 86 off 50 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes to help Northern post 199-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the bowling team, pacer Amad Butt was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of two for 29 in three overs.

Balochistan Cricket National T20 Cup northern Pakistan
 
