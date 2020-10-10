National T20 Cup: Balochistan elect to bat first against KP

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail has won the and elected to bat first in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In the previous meeting between the teams earlier in the competition, it was Mohammad Rizwan-led unit who came out on top with an eight-wicket win.

Balochistan are currently placed on the third position of the league table with six points after five matches.

On the other hand, KP are currently placed on the second position with eight points after five matches.

More to follow