Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Balochistan elect to bat first against KP

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail has won the and elected to bat first in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In the previous meeting between the teams earlier in the competition, it was Mohammad Rizwan-led unit who came out on top with an eight-wicket win.

Balochistan are currently placed on the third position of the league table with six points after five matches.

On the other hand, KP are currently placed on the second position with eight points after five matches.

More to follow

Balochistan Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa National T20 Cup Pakistan
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
National T20 Cup, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Cricket,
 
