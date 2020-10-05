Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Balochistan set 169-run target for Central Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Balochistan have set a 169-run target for Central Punjab to win in the 12th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Monday.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century as the side finished at 168-8 in their 20 overs.

The left-handed batsman, who scored with 94 for his side in their previous game against Southern Punjab, top-scored once again with 80 off 55 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

Balochistan headed into the fixture on the back of a 16-run win over Southern Punjab on Sunday.

Central Punjab lost their previous match in the tournament to defending champions Northern by 35 runs.

Balochistan had registered a 27-run win over Central Punjab in their previous game on October 16 last year.

Earlier in the day, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s five-wicket haul helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Sindh by eight wickets.

Balochistan Central Punjab Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan
 
MOST READ
