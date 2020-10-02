Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Cricket

National T20 Cup: Balochistan elect to bat first against KP

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
National T20 Cup: Balochistan elect to bat first against KP

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail has won the toss and opted to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fifth match of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Friday.

Balochistan are coming on the back of a morale-boosting two-run win against Sindh in their opening match of the competition.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming in the match after a disappointing performance against Northern where they suffered a comprehensive 79-run defeat on Wednesday.

In the only meeting between the teams last year, Rizwan-led KP side who emerged victorious with a seven-wicket margin in Faisalabad.  

