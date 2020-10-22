Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment has been extended for an indefinite period by the British authorities, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

According to the cricket website’s report, the Home Office issued an order that the left-handed batsman will not be released from custody despite completing a 17-month imprisonment sentence for accepting bribes to fix Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

It may be understood that the delay in the release is in regard to the notice of intent of deportation which was handed to the 30-year-old last week.

Related: Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports

Jamshed was residing in the United Kingdom on a spousal visa which was to be renewed in February 2019. However, the decision to renew it was delayed until the case was decided.

It was also mentioned that the cricketer would have to spend time in prison even if his counsel files a bail petition immediately.

He became liable for deportation under the United Kingdom laws which stated that any non-citizen can be sent back to their country if they are handed a sentence of more than 12 months.

Cricket Nasir Jamshed Pakistan United Kingdom
 
Tell us what you think:

