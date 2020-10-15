Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago


Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed could be deported back to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK) once he is released after completing his 17-month imprisonment, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

The Lahore-born batsman, who was living in Birmingham with his British-born wife and daughter on a spousal visa, was sent to prison over his involvement in planning to fix the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches.

The 30-year-old was also handed a 10-year ban by an anti-corruption tribunal. His release is scheduled to take place on October 21 and the cricketer now faces the prospect of being sent back to Pakistan.

Jamshed was residing in the United Kingdom on a spousal visa which was to be renewed in February 2019. However, the decision to renew it was delayed until the case was decided.

The British authorities have now handed a notice of intention to deport to the cricketer and informed him of the possibility of further detention.

The deportation laws of the United Kingdom state that any non-citizen can be deported back to his country if he is sentenced to more than 12 months.

He is likely to challenge the deportation notice on October 21.






 

 
 

 


