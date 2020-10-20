Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: ICC World Cup/ Facebook

Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali believes England’s proposed tour of Pakistan will be a ‘great move for both parties’.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recently confirmed receiving an invitation for a short tour by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ali, while talking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, said that the proposed tour, if taken place, will be a great one for both countries.

“I think it will be a positive move, a great move for both parties,” he said. “It would mainly be great for cricket in general. To have a team like England come to play cricket in Pakistan would be a massive achievement.”

“It would be a massive step forward in terms of bringing cricket back to Pakistan. I think what Pakistan did for ECB and England, this summer, was massive. We all hope that something comes out of this. It will be a great place to go and play international cricket in for sure.”

