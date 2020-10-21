Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars

England’s veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali believes that young batsman Haider Ali and right-arm pacer Naseem Shah are the two players from the current Pakistan squad to have a big future ahead.

Ali has faced the duo during his time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition with Multan Sultans.

The 33-year-old, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, named Haider and Naseem as the two players to look out for in the years to come.

“Haider Ali looked like a very good player,” he said. “He was very brave on his debut. He looks like a great prospect looking forward. Obviously Naseem Shah is a very good bowler. They always have good players to be honest. They always produce fantastic players no matter what the situation is.”