Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars

Photo: AFP

England’s veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali believes that young batsman Haider Ali and right-arm pacer Naseem Shah are the two players from the current Pakistan squad to have a big future ahead.

Ali has faced the duo during his time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition with Multan Sultans.

The 33-year-old, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, named Haider and Naseem as the two players to look out for in the years to come.

“Haider Ali looked like a very good player,” he said. “He was very brave on his debut. He looks like a great prospect looking forward. Obviously Naseem Shah is a very good bowler. They always have good players to be honest. They always produce fantastic players no matter what the situation is.”

Cricket England Hiader Ali moeen ali Naseem Shah pakistan cricket team
 
