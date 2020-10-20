Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind resting Sarfaraz Ahmed for Zimbabwe series

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind resting Sarfaraz Ahmed for Zimbabwe series

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that the decision to rest veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe was taken to give him an opportunity to regain form before the New Zealand tour.

The former Pakistan captain was not selected in the 22-member squad for the limited overs tour where the selection committee decided to include Mohammad Rizwan and young Rohail Nazir as the two wicketkeepers.

Misbah, while talking to the media on Wednesday, revealed that the decision to rest Sarfaraz was taken to give him an opportunity to regain his form ahead of the New Zealand tour.

“We decided not to select Sarfaraz because the way Rizwan has been playing for some time and the way he played in the National T20 Cup, it was evident that he will be our number one choice behind the stumps,” he said. “That will make it really hard for Sarfaraz to cement his spot in the starting XI.”

“We believed that by resting, we are actually giving Sarfaraz an opportunity to prepare for the New Zealand tour by regaining his form in the domestic circuit.”

The 33-year-old has had an average National T20 Cup with the bat in hand where he managed to score just 171 runs in 10 innings at an average of just 21.37.

