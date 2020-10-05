Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan’s for national team

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that opener Sharjeel Khan will have to meet the fitness criteria in order to cement his spot in the national team.

The left-hander has been in prolific form ever since returning to professional cricket after serving a ban for a part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal.

Misbah, while talking to Samaa TV, said that every player including Sharjeel has been made aware of the policy on the fitness requirement.

“It is not possible that you are overweight 15 kgs and expect to become a part of the national team,” he said. “Everyone, including the likes of Sharjeel Khan, has been made aware of the policy at the time of the PSL. I have been very clear from the beginning that there can never be a compromise over fitness.”

“We have set a bar of fitness in the national team. It doesn’t matter if you are performing well or not but if you want to be a part of this group, you have to meet this standard or at the very least, have to come very close to the fitness level of other players.”