HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq provides update on Naseem Shah’s fitness

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has showed optimism about having young pacer Naseem Shah available to be selected in the squad for the series against New Zealand.

The 17-year-old was ruled out of the National T20 Cup where he was representing Central Punjab after complaining of a niggle in groin.

Misbah, while talking to the media in Lahore on Monday, expressed optimism to have Shah back for the tour of New Zealand but also stated there has been no update provided by the medical staff on the timeline for the return of Quetta Gladiators’ pacer.

“As of now, I am in no position to give you any update regarding Naseem Shah,” he said. “I know that team physio and doctors are working on him but we have not been updated about a timeline of his possible return. However, I am optimistic that we will have him back for the tour of New Zealand.”

The Men in Green are set to play the Black Caps in two T20Is and three Tests, starting from December 18 in Eden Park, Auckland.

Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Naseem Shah Pakistan
 
