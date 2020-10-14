Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team

Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team.

The 46-year-old announced the decision officially in a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

“As some of you are already aware of, I have decided to step down from the chief selector post,” Misbah said. “The decision is taken after a lot of consideration. At the time when I was given the dual role, there was an understanding between me and the board authorities that I might end up leaving one post in order to focus on the other one.”

The former skipper became the first to be given the role of the head coach and the chief selector last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to hand him two responsibilities came under question by former cricketers and fans.

Misbah also went on to clarify that despite resigning, he will continue in his dual role till the end of November.

“Even though I have resigned from the post but I will continue working as the chief selector till November 30, 2020,” he said. “I will select the team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and the new chief selector’s first task will be to select the team for the New Zealand tour.”

“This is a well-thought-out decision in order to make the transition as smooth as possible.”