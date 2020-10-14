Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind quitting chief selector role

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind quitting chief selector role

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he decided to quit the chief selector role because of the team’s future tour program commitments in the coming months.

The 46-year-old announced the decision to step down from the chief selector role in Lahore on Wednesday.

While talking to the media at the Gaddafi Stadium, Misbah revealed that he decided to leave the post because of team’s foreign tours in the coming months which will make it difficult for him to observe the performances of domestic cricketers.

“I have decided to leave post because I don’t think I can do justice as the chief selector with a number of foreign tours coming in the near future,” he said. “We have a tour of New Zealand coming up very shortly where I will be with the team and at the same time, there will be Quaid-e-Azam Trophy going on here.”

He continued by saying: “So I don’t think I will be able to continuously follow what’s going on here while coaching the team in New Zealand. Therefore, I think another individual, someone who has only one job, will be able to justice with it in a better way.”

Misbah also rejected rumours that he was asked to step down from one position after a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan where he reportedly raised concerns about the new domestic structure.

“I know there are some rumours that I have been asked to leave one post because of my meeting with Imran Bhai,” he said. “I am categorically denying that those are just baseless speculations. If that would’ve been the case, then I probably would’ve been sacked as the head coach as well.”

‘Happy with my performance’

Talking about his performances in a dual role, the former captain stated that he is satisfied with what he has been able to achieve in the last 15 months.

“There was obviously pressure when I was given a dual role but if I look back, I am very happy with my performance,” he said. “Obviously when you are in a decision-making position, you will make some good call and some bad ones, and it was a similar case with me as well.”

He added: “I have selected a lot of youngsters as a head coach including Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and others. So if I look back, I am very happy with what I have done but now I just want to focus on the coaching aspect.”





