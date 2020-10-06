Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Misbah opens up about squad’s announcement date for Zimbabwe series

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Misbah opens up about squad’s announcement date for Zimbabwe series

Photo: AFP

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe is likely to be announced after the end of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

“Since this important tournament is still going on, we are looking to announce the team after the final,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday. “We want to watch all the matches so we can evaluate the performance of all the players and then make a final call.”

Misbah further went on to say that the selection committee is likely to announce a preliminary 23-member squad to prepare for the 50-over contests.

“Since we’ve not played an ODI for a long time, we are likely to announce a squad of 22 or 23 members,” he said. “We will need this strength so we can have intra-squad matches to prepare for the series and evaluate the performance of every player.”

Talking about the talent on display in the ongoing competition, the 46-year-old said that so many youngsters showcasing their talent is a good omen for Pakistan cricket.

“It’s great to see youngsters taking their chances in a competition like this,” Misbah said. “We want to increase our bench strength because we have three major tournaments to participate in the next three years.”

“This tournament is allowing us to see what youngsters are capable off and fortunately we have Zimbabwe coming up where we can use some of them. So it is great to have this platform available for players.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2020, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Shahid Afridi backtracks from statement against Misbah-ul-Haq
Shahid Afridi backtracks from statement against Misbah-ul-Haq
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.