Misbah opens up about squad’s announcement date for Zimbabwe series

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe is likely to be announced after the end of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

“Since this important tournament is still going on, we are looking to announce the team after the final,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday. “We want to watch all the matches so we can evaluate the performance of all the players and then make a final call.”

Misbah further went on to say that the selection committee is likely to announce a preliminary 23-member squad to prepare for the 50-over contests.

“Since we’ve not played an ODI for a long time, we are likely to announce a squad of 22 or 23 members,” he said. “We will need this strength so we can have intra-squad matches to prepare for the series and evaluate the performance of every player.”

Talking about the talent on display in the ongoing competition, the 46-year-old said that so many youngsters showcasing their talent is a good omen for Pakistan cricket.

“It’s great to see youngsters taking their chances in a competition like this,” Misbah said. “We want to increase our bench strength because we have three major tournaments to participate in the next three years.”

“This tournament is allowing us to see what youngsters are capable off and fortunately we have Zimbabwe coming up where we can use some of them. So it is great to have this platform available for players.”