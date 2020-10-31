Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Hockey

Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021 postponed due to coronavirus

Asian Hockey Federation said it cannot compromise on players’ well-being

Posted: Oct 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago


Photo: AFP

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday that the Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021 in Dhaka has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-team tournament was to be played from January 21 to 30 between hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman and Uzbekistan.

It was to serve as qualifying tournament for next year’s Junior International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup.

the AHF announced that the decision was taken due to the uncertainties in staging the competition.

“We are all still going through difficult times of great uncertainty with the pandemic continuing to have a massive impact on daily life in many countries and restrictions on travel still persisting,” the statement read.

“The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) as the host of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup Dhaka 2021 has had intense discussions with its national government around some aspects of this, such as the ongoing unavailability of visas and strict quarantine requirements for persons entering the country, and BHF and AHF subsequently discussed the uncertainty around the ability to hold the Junior Asia Cup in an orderly, sensible and fair manner in January.”

The AHF stated that it cannot compromise on the health and well-being of the players or staff.

“Apart from the protection of players’, team staff and officials’ health and welfare being a priority, we also need to consider that the Junior Asia Cup is a top-level event, a Junior World Cup qualifier and a competition featuring athletes who are only one step from playing at the very highest level of our sport, so we must ensure appropriate conditions for the event and minimize the risk of qualified teams and athletes being unable to participate.”

The new dates of the regional championship will be announced later.

Coronavirus hockey Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021
 
Hockey, Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021, Coronavirus, Asian Hockey Federation, Field Hockey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman, Uzbekistan
 

