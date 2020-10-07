Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Switzerland and Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old has joined club teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in contracting the disease.

He joined up with the national set-up at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019, but will now be quarantined.

He will miss Wednesday’s friendly with Croatia as well as the Nations League fixtures in Spain on Saturday and in Germany on October 13.

On Friday, Premier League champions Liverpool announced Senegal forward Mane had tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the club said new signing Thiago had the virus.

Mane and Thiago missed Sunday’s 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa due to the virus while Shaqiri did not play either.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Football liverpool switzerland Xherdan Shaqiri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Switzerland, Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool, Coronavirus, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Premier League, Premier League 2020-21, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, UEFA Nations League,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.