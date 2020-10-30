Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Live Blog: Zimbabwe on top as Haris departs

First of three-match series is being played in Rawalpindi

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ ICC

Update: Another wicket for the visitors as all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed departs after scoring 12 off 14 balls.

Pakistan: 194-5 (40.3 overs)

Update: After 40 overs, Pakistan managed to post 191 for the loss of 4 wickets.

The visitors will be extremely happy with the developments so far.

Famous anchor Zainab Abbas is clearly unhappy with the Pakistan team’s batting performance.

Update: Another wicket for Zimbabwe as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan departs after scoring 14 off 29 balls.

Pakistan: 161-4 (36.1 overs)

Update: Pakistan are still going under five runs per over after 32 overs as they reach to the score of 143-3.

Update: A mix-up cost Imam-ul-Haq his wicket who departed after scoring 58 off 75 balls.

Pakistan: 119-3 (25.5 overs)

Update: This is Imam’s seventh half-century in One Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Update: 100 up for Pakistan in 20.3 overs. It seems like they are eyeing a total in the region of 280 to 300.

Update: After 20 overs, Pakistan reach to 99-2.

Update: Another big wicket for Zimbabwe as captain Babar Azam went back to the pavilion after scoring 19 off 18 balls Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan 89-2 (17.2 overs)

Update: Pakistan’s run-rate has increased since the arrival of captain Babar Azam as they reached to 82-1 after 16 overs.

Update: Zimbabwe got their first wicket on the tour as they removed Abid Ali who departed after scoring 21 off 30 balls on the bowling of Carl Mumba.

Pakistan 47-1 (11 overs)

Let’s look at Pakistan and Zimbabwe’s head-to-head record before today’s fixture.

Update: Pakistan continue their solid but cautious beginning as they reach the 41 without loss in first 10 overs.

Update: Pakistan are off to a solid start as they reach 22 without loss.

Imam-ul-Haq: 12* (20)

Abid Ali: 8* (10)

Meanwhile, ICC has tweeted about Haris Rauf, who is making 50-over debut for Pakistan today.

Senior sports journalist Abdul Ghaffar has raised concerns about team selection where the likes of Abdullah Shafiq and Haider Ali has been ignored.

Update: Pakistan team news is in and surprisingly, the home team are playing a really strong team.

Playing XI: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Update: News in from the stadium that right-arm pacer Haris Rauf is set to make his debut in the 50-over format for the Men in Green.

Update: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening fixture of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Welcome to the Live Blog for the opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.  

