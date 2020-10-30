Live Blog: Zimbabwe on top as Haris departs

Update: Another wicket for the visitors as all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed departs after scoring 12 off 14 balls.

Pakistan: 194-5 (40.3 overs)

Update: After 40 overs, Pakistan managed to post 191 for the loss of 4 wickets.

The visitors will be extremely happy with the developments so far.

Famous anchor Zainab Abbas is clearly unhappy with the Pakistan team’s batting performance.

Modern day cricket demands better rotation of strike and ability to play strokes,not sure if going at a strike rate of 70 is going to get the team going against better sides. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 30, 2020

Update: Another wicket for Zimbabwe as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan departs after scoring 14 off 29 balls.

Pakistan: 161-4 (36.1 overs)

Update: Pakistan are still going under five runs per over after 32 overs as they reach to the score of 143-3.

Update: A mix-up cost Imam-ul-Haq his wicket who departed after scoring 58 off 75 balls.

Pakistan: 119-3 (25.5 overs)

Update: This is Imam’s seventh half-century in One Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Imam-ul-Haq completes his seventh half-century in ODI cricket for Pakistan.



Catch all the action through our Live Blog here 👉 https://t.co/xWFrcJWMQC#Cricket #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/CG5dURxvrh — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) October 30, 2020

Update: 100 up for Pakistan in 20.3 overs. It seems like they are eyeing a total in the region of 280 to 300.

Update: After 20 overs, Pakistan reach to 99-2.

Update: Another big wicket for Zimbabwe as captain Babar Azam went back to the pavilion after scoring 19 off 18 balls Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan 89-2 (17.2 overs)

Update: Pakistan’s run-rate has increased since the arrival of captain Babar Azam as they reached to 82-1 after 16 overs.

Update: Zimbabwe got their first wicket on the tour as they removed Abid Ali who departed after scoring 21 off 30 balls on the bowling of Carl Mumba.

Pakistan 47-1 (11 overs)

Let’s look at Pakistan and Zimbabwe’s head-to-head record before today’s fixture.

Update: Pakistan continue their solid but cautious beginning as they reach the 41 without loss in first 10 overs.

Update: Pakistan are off to a solid start as they reach 22 without loss.

Imam-ul-Haq: 12* (20)

Abid Ali: 8* (10)

Meanwhile, ICC has tweeted about Haris Rauf, who is making 50-over debut for Pakistan today.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is making his ODI debut for Pakistan today 🧢



He made his T20I debut earlier this year and has featured in five matches so far.#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/rcpjKAo4uD — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2020

Senior sports journalist Abdul Ghaffar has raised concerns about team selection where the likes of Abdullah Shafiq and Haider Ali has been ignored.

#PAKvZIM

Home Series



No Khushdil

No Haider

No Abdullah



Speechless



When we will give chance to Youngsters?



3 ICC events in next 3 Years



Pakistan current ICC Ranking #6 https://t.co/7V1UpJzM8r pic.twitter.com/LZL1y1ygjN — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) October 30, 2020

Update: Pakistan team news is in and surprisingly, the home team are playing a really strong team.

Playing XI: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Update: News in from the stadium that right-arm pacer Haris Rauf is set to make his debut in the 50-over format for the Men in Green.

Update: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening fixture of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Welcome to the Live Blog for the opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.