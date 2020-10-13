Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Removal of PFF secretary: Lahore civil judge issues stay order

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Removal of PFF secretary: Lahore civil judge issues stay order

Photo Courtesy: FootballPak/Twitter

A civil judge in Lahore has issued a stay order against the removal of Manizeh Zainli as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary.

Zainli, who became the first woman to be appointed on the position in February this year, has sought legal action against her dismissal by the football’s governing body.

The court order stated that she was hired on February 17 and would be confirmed on the position after three months into her employment.

However, the court has issued a stay order against her axing till next date of hearing.

“The contention raised by learned counsel for the petitioner/plaintiff needs consideration,” the order stated. “Therefore, relying upon the affidavit and other appended documents, meanwhile,  the respondents/defendants are restrained from illegal, unlawful and out of contract removal of the petitioner/plaintiff from her service till next date of hearing.”

“However, this order shall not bar the legal proceedings of any other court/forum or tribunal of competent jurisdiction in any manner whatsoever.”

The case has been adjourned till October 15.

Earlier, it was reported that there were rifts between the PFF and Zainli which led to the latter’s being axed from her position.

The PFF has stated that it will not comment on the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Manizeh Zainli Pakistan Pakistan Football Federation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Football Federation, PFF, Manizeh Zainli, Football, Pakistan, PFF General Secretary,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.