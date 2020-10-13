Removal of PFF secretary: Lahore civil judge issues stay order

A civil judge in Lahore has issued a stay order against the removal of Manizeh Zainli as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary.

Zainli, who became the first woman to be appointed on the position in February this year, has sought legal action against her dismissal by the football’s governing body.

The court order stated that she was hired on February 17 and would be confirmed on the position after three months into her employment.

However, the court has issued a stay order against her axing till next date of hearing.

“The contention raised by learned counsel for the petitioner/plaintiff needs consideration,” the order stated. “Therefore, relying upon the affidavit and other appended documents, meanwhile, the respondents/defendants are restrained from illegal, unlawful and out of contract removal of the petitioner/plaintiff from her service till next date of hearing.”

“However, this order shall not bar the legal proceedings of any other court/forum or tribunal of competent jurisdiction in any manner whatsoever.”

The case has been adjourned till October 15.

Earlier, it was reported that there were rifts between the PFF and Zainli which led to the latter’s being axed from her position.

The PFF has stated that it will not comment on the matter.