Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

La Liga: Real Madrid triumph over Barcelona in El Clasico

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
La Liga: Real Madrid triumph over Barcelona in El Clasico

Photo Courtesy: LaLigaEN/Twitter

Real Madrid registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona in their La Liga fixture at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The match was off to a blistering start with both teams scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.

Federico Valverde put Los Blancos ahead in the first El Clasico of the season in the fifth minute following an assist by forward Karim Benzema.

The Catalan side bounced back with Ansu Fati converting a low cross by Jordi Alba three minutes later.

The game was played with a lot of fouls being committed from both sides.

Jordi Alba conceded a penalty for a rash tackle and veteran Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 for the side in the 63rd minute.

Croatia’s Luka Modric, who came in as a substitute, capitalised on a defensive blunder and netted the third for Real in the 90th minute.

