La Liga: Januzaj ecstatic as Sociedad claim top spot

Real Sociedad midfielder Adnan Januzaj was elated after scoring in the side’s 3-0 away win over Real Betis in their La Liga fixture on Sunday.

“Well done team and happy to be back,” the Belgian tweeted.

Well done team 🔵⚪️ , ⚽️ and happy to be back 💪🏼🙏🏻 @RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/WF9gq0hGSq — Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) October 18, 2020

Real Sociedad took advantage as Portu and Adnan Januzaj scored goals either side of Mikel Oyarzabal converting a penalty to consign Betis to a third defeat in four games under their new coach Manuel Pellegrini. They drop to sixth.

Villarreal had temporarily claimed first place earlier in the day by beating Valencia 2-1 at la Ceramica but Real Sociedad’s impressive victory put them ahead on goal difference.

They are the sixth different team to lead La Liga after six rounds of fixtures so far, as Real Madrid gave up their place at the top of the pile after a surprise loss at home to Cadiz on Saturday.

Barcelona were also beaten away at Getafe.