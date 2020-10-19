Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

La Liga: Januzaj ecstatic as Sociedad claim top spot

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
La Liga: Januzaj ecstatic as Sociedad claim top spot

Photo: AFP

Real Sociedad midfielder Adnan Januzaj was elated after scoring in the side’s 3-0 away win over Real Betis in their La Liga fixture on Sunday.

“Well done team and happy to be back,” the Belgian tweeted.

Real Sociedad took advantage as Portu and Adnan Januzaj scored goals either side of Mikel Oyarzabal converting a penalty to consign Betis to a third defeat in four games under their new coach Manuel Pellegrini. They drop to sixth.

Villarreal had temporarily claimed first place earlier in the day by beating Valencia 2-1 at la Ceramica but Real Sociedad’s impressive victory put them ahead on goal difference.

They are the sixth different team to lead La Liga after six rounds of fixtures so far, as Real Madrid gave up their place at the top of the pile after a surprise loss at home to Cadiz on Saturday.

Barcelona were also beaten away at Getafe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football LA LIGA Real Betis Real Sociedad spain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Spain, Football, Adnan Januzaj, La Liga 2020-21, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Real Betis vs Real Sociedad, Real Sociedad vs Real Betis,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.