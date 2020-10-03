National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set 201-run target for Southern Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have set a 201-run target for Southern Punjab to win the eighth game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, being sent to bat first, scored 200-5 in their 20 overs thanks to half-centuries by captain Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez.

The veteran batsman top-scored with 67 off 35 balls after hitting five boundaries and as many sixes. He was supported by the wicketkeeper-batsman who made 55 from 39 deliveries with the help of six fours and two maximums.

They put on a 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with a handy 45-run knock to take the side past the 200-run mark.

Rahat Ali and Hussain Talat bagged two wickets each for Southern Punjab.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Southern Punjab triumphed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets in Faisalabad.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable eight-wicket win over Balochistan.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, suffered a 27-run defeat to defending champion Northern in their previous game.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Southern Punjab XI: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood (captain), Rahat Ali, Umar Siddiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar.

Earlier in the day, Northern registered a 35-run win over Central Punjab to keep their unbeaten streak in this year’s tournament intact.