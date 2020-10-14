Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Kamran Akmal sets T20 wicketkeeping record

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kamran Akmal sets T20 wicketkeeping record

Photo: AFP

Veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday became the first wicketkeeper with 100 stumpings in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Central Punjab during the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

The Lahore-born increased his lead over India’s MS Dhoni who is second placed on the list with 84 stumpings to his name whereas former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is at the third spot with tally of 60.

India’s Dinesh Karthik is placed at fourth position with 59 while Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan is at the fifth position with 52 dismissals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kamran Akmal Pakistan T20 cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Kamran Akmal, T20 Cricket, National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020-21,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
National T20 Cup: Danish's heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
National T20 Cup: Danish’s heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.