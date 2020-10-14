Kamran Akmal sets T20 wicketkeeping record

Veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday became the first wicketkeeper with 100 stumpings in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Central Punjab during the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

The Lahore-born increased his lead over India’s MS Dhoni who is second placed on the list with 84 stumpings to his name whereas former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is at the third spot with tally of 60.

India’s Dinesh Karthik is placed at fourth position with 59 while Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan is at the fifth position with 52 dismissals.