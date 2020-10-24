Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Football

Kaleemullah reveals ‘death threat’ as reason for quitting Pakistan football

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kaleemullah reveals ‘death threat’ as reason for quitting Pakistan football

Photo Courtesy: Kaleemullah_10/Twitter

Former Pakistan football captain Kaleemullah Khan has revealed that he parted ways with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after receiving death threats from one of its officials.

The 28-year-old forward made the revelations while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV.

“We gave a lot of sacrifices for Pakistan,” the Chaman-born athlete said. “After we returned from playing foreign leagues, we highlighted the issues concerning the structure of the game in the country and called for better facilities for the players. We also shed light on the reasons which are holding the sport back.

“A PFF official then gave us a death threat and I decided to part ways with the federation as I cannot continue playing with the team.”

The midfielder, who currently plays for Iraqi football club Zakho FC, has his sights set on launching a training institute which aims to groom the talent of future generations.

The former Pakistan captain claims that it will help all those youngsters who are dreaming of becoming professionals themselves.

“I am a professional myself. I played with a lot of professional clubs outside the country. I came up with the idea of the academy when I thought of all those hopefuls who want to emulate me, become better players than me and get selected in foreign leagues.”

He also announced that the institution, which aims to groom the skills of male and female players, will be equipped with international coaches. “It will provide a solid platform for them to improve their skills in order to get selected in the national team.”

RELATED STORIES

