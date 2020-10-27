Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Inzamam lashes out at PCB for ‘creating rifts’ among players

Former chief selector shares views on Test captaincy

Posted: Oct 27, 2020
Photto: AFP

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of creating rifts in the team by letting speculations of a new Test captain spread.

Earlier, media agencies reported that the PCB were considering to axe Azhar Ali as the frontman in the five-day format whereas Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were being considered as his replacement.

The legendary batsman, while speaking in a video on his YouTube account, believes that it will affect the team spirit.

“A new debate regarding the appointment of a Test captain has started,” the Multan-born batsman said. “There were media reports that the side will be touring New Zealand with a new captain at the helm.”

“The PCB shouldn’t have made such statements when the Zimbabwe series is scheduled before the tour of New Zealand. In this way, any player with the slightest hope of being made captain will now strive to become one.”

The 50-year-old went on to say that officials of the cricket board deliberately let the gossip take place to check the media and fans’ reaction but it harms the situation as a whole. “You get an idea but it harms you with the fact that it affects the team’s confidence and unity. The player’s psyche gets changed.”

Inzamam also believes that Rizwan is not quite ready to lead the side in the red-ball format at the moment.

“I don’t know who are these consultants which are giving such suggestion which don’t make any sense,” he said. “No doubt that Rizwan is a good player and his performances are improving by the day but he has played just nine Test matches and has just 386 runs to his name.”

