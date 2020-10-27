Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
India’s Rohit Sharma ruled out of Australia tour

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
India’s Rohit Sharma ruled out of Australia tour

Photo: AFP

An injury has sidelined India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma from the upcoming tour of Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in the coming months.

Paceman Ishant Sharma also misses out of the highly-anticipated series.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury on October 18 whereas Ishant is recovering from a muscle tear.

Opening batsman KL Rahul has returned to the 18-member Test team whereas paceman Mohammed Siraj also earned a chance to make his debut in the five-day format.

Kohli and his team are expected to fly off to Australia and quarantine Down Under in the virus-hit year.

According to reports in the Indian media Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have landed in the UAE along with the support staff including head coach Ravi Shastri.

Teams

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

