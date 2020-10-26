Independent adjudicator dismisses Saleem Malik’s appeal for NOC

Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not issue a clearance certificate to former Test captain Saleem Malik regarding the ongoing match-fixing and betting saga regarding the former cricketer.

The cricket board, while quoting the concluding paragraphs of the 11-page judgement issued by Justice Chauhan — who was hearing the case in his capacity as an independent adjudicator—stated that the former cricketer was seeking a clearance certificate from PCB to the effect that he is not involved in any kind of match-fixing or betting.

“This prayer for issuance of NOC from PCB (the employer) is unnatural,” the judgement read.

It was further mentioned that the former cricketer cannot be provided the no-objection certificate as he applied for a job or post or permission to run a cricket academy under PCB while seeking a NOC at the same time.

“The appellant had to show his good character independent of PCB. He cannot ask PCB to issue NOC for providing him a job or grant him permission,” the judgement read.

The adjudicator further stated that the appeal in hand was disposed of holding that PCB would not use the transcripts dated 25-5-2000 against the former batsman without verifying the same against original tapes.

The PCB was directed to decide the application of the appellant (Saleem Malik) for the post of batting coach, either way.