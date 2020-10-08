Imad Wasim reveals working on development of ‘new ball’

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that he is working on a ‘new ball’ which would help him improve his performances in the white-ball cricket.

The 31-year-old is in England where he played a huge role in guiding Nottinghamshire to the title in the Vitality T20 Blast where he ended up claiming eight wickets along with an impressive economy-rate of 7.21.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim revealed that he is working on developing a ‘new ball’ in order to improve his performances in international cricket.

“With the new ball, I try to take the pace off, but don’t try to spin the ball,” he said. “It’s really hard with the new ball, especially with only two fielders out. I get my basics right. After six overs, I’ll start to spin the ball – and I’m developing a new ball, which hopefully you’ll see next time I play international cricket if I keep working hard on it.”

Wasim is largely famous for his bowling performances in the international arena but the Swansea-born believes he is more than capable of producing the goods with the bat in hand as well for the national team as well.

“I don’t think I’ve got the opportunities [with the bat] I want,” he said. “I got them in the World Cup. In one-day cricket I’ve had the opportunities and my performances have been not bad. I’m really happy in one-day cricket with where I am, but I want to express myself more. I have more to give my country with the bat.”

‘I am an all-rounder’

Talking about how he sees his role in the Pakistan team, the Karachi Kings’ captain responded by saying that he has never considered himself just a bowler.

“No, no, no! I am an all-rounder,” Wasim said. “I’m ranked No. 3 in the world [in ODIs]. I don’t want to be considered a bowler. I just want to become a pure all-rounder. I’m working hard and the rest is up to God. Whenever God decides to give me fame as a batsman, just like in bowling, it will happen, Inshallah.