Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Imad Wasim reveals working on development of ‘new ball’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Imad Wasim reveals working on development of ‘new ball’

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that he is working on a ‘new ball’ which would help him improve his performances in the white-ball cricket.

The 31-year-old is in England where he played a huge role in guiding Nottinghamshire to the title in the Vitality T20 Blast where he ended up claiming eight wickets along with an impressive economy-rate of 7.21.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim revealed that he is working on developing a ‘new ball’ in order to improve his performances in international cricket.

“With the new ball, I try to take the pace off, but don’t try to spin the ball,” he said. “It’s really hard with the new ball, especially with only two fielders out. I get my basics right. After six overs, I’ll start to spin the ball – and I’m developing a new ball, which hopefully you’ll see next time I play international cricket if I keep working hard on it.”

Wasim is largely famous for his bowling performances in the international arena but the Swansea-born believes he is more than capable of producing the goods with the bat in hand as well for the national team as well.

“I don’t think I’ve got the opportunities [with the bat] I want,” he said. “I got them in the World Cup. In one-day cricket I’ve had the opportunities and my performances have been not bad. I’m really happy in one-day cricket with where I am, but I want to express myself more. I have more to give my country with the bat.”

‘I am an all-rounder’

Talking about how he sees his role in the Pakistan team, the Karachi Kings’ captain responded by saying that he has never considered himself just a bowler.

“No, no, no! I am an all-rounder,” Wasim said. “I’m ranked No. 3 in the world [in ODIs]. I don’t want to be considered a bowler. I just want to become a pure all-rounder. I’m working hard and the rest is up to God. Whenever God decides to give me fame as a batsman, just like in bowling, it will happen, Inshallah.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket imad wasim Nottinghamshire Pakistan Vitality T20 Blast
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
Zimbabwe Cricket delegation to review bio-security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe Cricket delegation to review bio-security arrangements for Pakistan tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.