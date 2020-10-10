Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2020 women’s singles title

Poland’s Iga Swiatek defeated Sofia Kenin of the United States in straight sets to win the French Open 2020 women’s singles title on Saturday.

The 19-year-old registered a 6-4, 6-1 win over the current Australian Open champion to claimed her maiden Grand Slam title. She became the first Polish player to win the clay court major.

In the opening set, the players were level at four games apiece till the Polish broke the American’s serve and went on to take the first set 6-4.

Kenin broke Swiatek’s serve in the first game but the latter went on to win the remaining five games in succession to claim her first Grand Slam title.

An overwhelming feeling

Swiatek, who is currently ranked 54th in the world, will reach 17th position in the WTA rankings following the win.

She said that winning the title was an overwhelming feeling for her.

“Maybe it just had to be like that, another underdog had to win a Grand Slam. In women’s tennis right now it’s crazy,” said Swiatek as quoted by the AFP after her victory. “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s overwhelming for me, it’s crazy.”

“Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam (at Wimbledon) and now I’m here,” she added. “It feels like such a short time.”

A dream journey

Swiatek never los a set in this year’s competition. She beat Marketa Vondrousova by 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and went on to register a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Hsieh Su-Wei.

She prevailed over Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 before sending Simona Halep packing from the tournament with 6-1, 6-2 win in the fourth round.

The 19-year-old registered a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Martina Trevisan in the quarter-final before triumphing over Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska in the semi-final stage by 6-2.