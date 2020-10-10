Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2020 women’s singles title

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2020 women’s singles title

Photo Courtesy: rolandgarros/Twitter

Poland’s Iga Swiatek defeated Sofia Kenin of the United States in straight sets to win the French Open 2020 women’s singles title on Saturday.

The 19-year-old registered a 6-4, 6-1 win over the current Australian Open champion to claimed her maiden Grand Slam title. She became the first Polish player to win the clay court major.

In the opening set, the players were level at four games apiece till the Polish broke the American’s serve and went on to take the first set 6-4.

Kenin broke Swiatek’s serve in the first game but the latter went on to win the remaining five games in succession to claim her first Grand Slam title.

An overwhelming feeling

Swiatek, who is currently ranked 54th in the world, will reach 17th position in the WTA rankings following the win.

She said that winning the title was an overwhelming feeling for her.

“Maybe it just had to be like that, another underdog had to win a Grand Slam. In women’s tennis right now it’s crazy,” said Swiatek as quoted by the AFP after her victory. “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s overwhelming for me, it’s crazy.”

“Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam (at Wimbledon) and now I’m here,” she added. “It feels like such a short time.”

A dream journey

Swiatek never los a set in this year’s competition. She beat Marketa Vondrousova by 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and went on to register a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Hsieh Su-Wei.

She prevailed over Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 before sending Simona Halep packing from the tournament with 6-1, 6-2 win in the fourth round.

The 19-year-old registered a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Martina Trevisan in the quarter-final before triumphing over Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska in the semi-final stage by 6-2.

FaceBook WhatsApp
French Open 2020 Iga Swiatek Sofia Kenin Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, French Open 2020, French Open, Roland Garros, Roland Garros 2020, French Open 2020 women's singles final, Iga Swiatek wins, Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2020, Poland Iga Swiatek,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.