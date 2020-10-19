Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
High-level Zimbabwe Cricket delegation arrives in Pakistan

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCBMedia/Twitter

A high-level delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday reached Pakistan ahead of the team’s arrival in the country for a limited-overs tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the Twitter account of its media department, stated that ZC Chairman Tiwanga Mukuhlani and acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni arrived in Islamabad this morning. They were received by PCB Director – International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan.

The Chevrons will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs in Lahore and Rawalpindi respectively.

Earlier, a medical delegation from the African country reviewed the bio-security arrangements made for the tour.

Pakistan will become the second country to host a men’s international series after England. The latter had hosted West Indies, the Green Caps and Australia recently.






 

 
 

 
