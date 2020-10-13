Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Haider Ali opens up about comparison with India’s Rohit Sharma

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Haider Ali opens up about comparison with India’s Rohit Sharma

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s young star batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he is not comfortable on being compared with India’s Rohit Sharma.

The 20-year-old arrived in international cricket in an emphatic manner as he became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on T20I debut during the third match against England in Manchester.

Since then, the right-hander’s batting technique and style is being compared to that of his Indian counterpart by the fans.

The Attock-born batsman was quoted in a report by Hindustan Times where he said that he cannot be associated with the stalwart at the moment as he still has lot to achieve in his career.

“He [Rohit Sharma] is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us,” Ali said. “There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much.”

Haider is currently representing defending champions Northern in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020-21 First XI where he has scored 156 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 49.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haider Ali India Pakistan rohit sharma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Haider Ali, Pakistan, India, Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket, PCB, BCCI, National T20 Cup 2020-21,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.