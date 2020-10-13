Haider Ali opens up about comparison with India’s Rohit Sharma

Pakistan’s young star batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he is not comfortable on being compared with India’s Rohit Sharma.

The 20-year-old arrived in international cricket in an emphatic manner as he became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on T20I debut during the third match against England in Manchester.

Since then, the right-hander’s batting technique and style is being compared to that of his Indian counterpart by the fans.

The Attock-born batsman was quoted in a report by Hindustan Times where he said that he cannot be associated with the stalwart at the moment as he still has lot to achieve in his career.

“He [Rohit Sharma] is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us,” Ali said. “There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much.”

Haider is currently representing defending champions Northern in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020-21 First XI where he has scored 156 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 49.