HOME > Sports

Germany’s Alexander Zverev saddened by ex-girlfriend’s domestic violence allegations

Tennis player says accusations against him were unfounded

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

Germany tennis player Alexander Zverev on Thursday said that he was saddened to hear the domestic abuse allegations against him by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

World number seven Zverev insisted claims made by Olga Sharypova that he tried to “strangle” her while at the US Open were “unfounded”.

Sharypova did not initially name Zverev in her Instagram post but later confirmed to Russian media that she was referring to her fellow 23-year-old.

She claimed also that her head was hit against a wall and that she was forced to flee a hotel barefoot.

“The unfounded accusations of my ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova…make me very sad,” the US Open final said in a statement. “I very much regret that she makes such statements because the accusations are simply not true. We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these accusations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way.”

Zverev also revealed Thursday that he is to become a father with former partner Brenda Patea.

“The last few days were quite challenging for me,” he admitted.

Pakistan confirm limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
Ben Dunk 'can't wait' to make PSL return
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
