Monday, October 5, 2020
French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova cements quarter-finals berth

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ French Open

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova cruised into the French Open 2020 quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last-eight at Roland Garros for just the second time. Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year’s tournament due to an arm injury, will next play German veteran Laura Siegemund.

“It’s been really difficult. It was a tough one for sure,” said Kvitova. “She served very well and played very aggressive. I’m really happy I managed to win even if I didn’t manage to serve it out at 5-2.”

“When the roof is closed it’s like being indoors and I really love to play. I’m really glad to have found a way through the tournament so far.”

french open French Open 2020 Petra kvitova Tennis Zhang Shuai
 
