HOME > Sports

French Open 2020: Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest challenge’ Nadal

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo courtesy: Twitter/ Roland Garros

World number one Novak Djokovic has set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbia’s tennis star, who is also the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating Greek’s fifth-seed 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a contest where he had held a match point in the third set.

Nadal, the 12-time champion, eased past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.

On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

On the other hand, Nadal, the world number two, can equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years.

“This is the house of Rafa,” said Djokovic ahead of the pair’s 56th career clash and his 27th appearance in a Slam final. “I will have the motivation to win. I beat him in the quarter-finals in 2015 but this will be the biggest challenge — playing Nadal on clay.”

Not ‘the biggest match’

However, the Serb insisted that he has played far more significant finals and pointed to his first win over Nadal at a Slam at Wimbledon in 2011.

“I don’t think it’s the biggest match that I have ever played in my life. I think there were some bigger ones,” Djokovic said as he attempted to ease some of the expectations ahead of Sunday. “In terms of importance, probably the first Wimbledon final that I actually played against him. Wimbledon was always the one that I wanted to win as a kid and dreamed of winning. That’s probably the one that stands out.”

On Friday, Djokovic showed no sign of the neck and shoulder injuries which blighted his performance against Pablo Carreno Busta in the last eight as he stormed into a comfortable two-set lead.

Tsitsipas had seen 10 break points come and go and his first Roland Garros semi-final looked to be heading for an early finish until he staged a stunning comeback.

In the 10th game of the third set, Djokovic was unable to convert a match point.

He then picked up a time violation and the Greek exploited the top seed’s sudden unease to claim the third set.

French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic rafael nadal Tennis
 
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
 
 
 
 
 
