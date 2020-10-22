England county team Warwickshire may tour Pakistan in 2021: report

England’s Warwickshire County Cricket Club is considering to tour Pakistan next year for its pre-season tour in 2021, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The cricket website, in its report, mentioned that the club’s management was in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they were considering sending their first team players.

It was also reported that the cricket board’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan, who himself is a former Warwickshire cricketer, has promised state of the art facilities for the opposition teams to practice at.

The report further mentioned that the visiting side will be given accommodation at Lahore’s Aitchison College.

However, the tour is subject to security, including bio-security clearance.

The development comes after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week had confirmed that they received an invitation for a short limited-overs tour of Pakistan.