Ehsan Mani gives Misbah-ul-Haq ultimatum to decide future with SNGPL

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has said that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been told to part ways with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) departmental team.

Mani, while interacting with the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, said that it has told the former skipper to quit his job with the department team as it is a clear violation of the PCB constitution.

“We have categorically told Misbah that he has to leave his job at the SNGPL team,” he said.

In 2019, a new PCB domestic structure was put into effect which replaced departmental teams with six association sides.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their only International Cricket Council World Cup win back in 1992 in Australia, backed the new structure stating that it will boost competition amongst the players.

He also believes that the model will be instrumental in helping the side win the 50-over mega event in 2023 in India.

On the other hand, the association-based framework for the domestic cricket has also come under much criticism by former players and experts.

Misbah and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have spoken against the model stating that it affects the earning and livelihood of the players who could not be selected by the teams for the entire season.

Earlier, Misbah and Test captain Azhar Ali met the PM Khan, who also serves as the cricket board’s patron-in-chief, to discuss the return of departmental cricket in the country.

However, their decision to meet the premier did not sit well with the PCB management who reportedly summoned the duo for explanation.

“It is an internal matter and a disciplinary committee is looking into it,” Mani said.

The 2020-21 domestic season began on Wednesday with the start of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament.