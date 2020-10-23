Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus again: reports

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus again: reports

Photo: AFP

Media outlets across Italy have reported that star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has once again tested positive for coronavirus.

The Juventus striker is currently isolating at his home in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while with the Portuguese national team for Nations League matches.

The 35-year-old again received a positive result after a test carried out on Wednesday, Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

The Portuguese forward could still be available for Sunday’s Serie A game against Hellas Verona, and the clash against great rival Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on October 28.

Under UEFA rules the five-time Ballon d’Or winner needs to test negative 24 hours before the Barcelona game in Turin to be included in the squad.

Ronaldo, who has no symptoms of the virus, has continued training at home posting a video on social media of himself training in his high-tech gym, sporting a new shaved head look.

“Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome,” Ronaldo wrote, as he gave the thumbs up.

On Thursday, the unsmiling player posted another photo of himself on social media, sitting at a table before eating, with the caption: “Thursday style!”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cristiano Ronaldo Football Juventus portugal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, coronavirus, football, footballer, Covid-19, Barcelona, Juventus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.