Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Cricket South Africa to send security delegation to Pakistan

Green caps eyeing to host Proteas in January next year

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Cricket South Africa to send security delegation to Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday that it is sending a security delegation to Pakistan ahead of the possible tour next year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan, while speaking with Samaa TV, earlier confirmed that the South Asian country is looking to host the Proteas in January.

South Africa’s cricket board confirmed the development in a statement on its website.

“CSA is also pleased to confirm that it has appointed a delegation that will perform a security assessment on the feasibility of the Proteas embarking on their first tour to Pakistan since 2007,” a statement read. “The delegates are earmarked to depart this weekend and will report back on their findings for the tour which is scheduled for early 2021.”

South Africa played a two-match Test series and five ODIs during their tour of Pakistan back in 2007-08.

It proved to be a successful outing for the visitors as they ended up winning both the Test and ODI series.






 

 
 

 

