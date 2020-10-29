‘Confident’ Babar eyes series win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam has reiterated that the home team will not take Zimbabwe lightly in the upcoming limited-overs series.

The Men in Green are set to host the Chevrons for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is starting from Friday.

The right-handed batsman, speaking in a virtual press conference on Thursday, stated that the Green Caps cannot afford to take the opposition lightly with experienced players in their squad.

“The series against Zimbabwe will not be an easy one,” Babar said. “That’s because a lot of their senior players are taking part this time around and we will give out 110 per cent on the field.”

The 26-year-old added: “We cannot go easy on any side. We play against every team the way we play against the top-tier side.”

He went on to say that they will take the confidence from the domestic competitions into the upcoming matches.

“We are confident ahead of the international fixtures,” he said. “We will try to take it into the forthcoming games as well. We will be looking to the series start and finish it on a high. We are thinking about the ODI series at the moment and will shift our focus on the 20-over games later.”

Talking about the young talent in the squad, Babar heaped praise on new comers and especially named batsmen Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique as the potential future stars.

“They have a bright future ahead and I like them a lot,” said Babar. “They play with different techniques and mindsets. Haider tends to be aggressive whereas Abdullah takes some time to get settled on the crease before playing his natural game. We have brilliant youngsters at our helm and I will try to pass on my expertise to them.”