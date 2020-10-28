Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Champions League: Real manager Zidane hails comeback after Moenchengladbach stalemate

Benzema, Casemiro salvage Los Blancos from another defeat

Photo Courtesy: UCL/Twitter

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes that his side showed a lot of character after a 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday.

Marcus Thuram’s double put Gladbach on course for a famous victory until Real roared back with late efforts from Karim Benzema and Casemiro — three minutes into added time — to salvage a point.

But Real remain at the bottom of Group B after their shock 3-2 home defeat by a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk side in last week’s opener.

Zidane’s side also lost both legs of last season’s round-of-16 exit at the hands of Manchester City.

“For me, this draw is not a relief, it’s a deserved result,” said Real coach Zidane. “We had an opponent who had us in trouble on two or three occasions, but we didn’t panic and came back with character. If we continue to play like that, we’ll do great things and we’ll win matches — that’s for sure.”

Despite having more than 60 percent possession, Real rarely troubled Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer until the frantic final scenes.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world and we should have known they’d throw everything at us,” said Thuram. “We have to learn from this experience.”

