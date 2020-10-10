Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Central Punjab’s Naseem Shah ruled out of National T20 Cup

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Punjab’s Naseem Shah ruled out of National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ PSL

Star fast-bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled from the remainder of the ongoing National T20 Cup First XI.

The right-arm pacer, who was playing for Central Punjab, left the competition after complaining of a niggle in groin.

The official announcement came through a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

Naseem has been replaced in the Central Punjab squad by left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood who had a great time in the recently concluded Second XI tournament.

The 17-year-old only managed to play two matches in the competition where he claimed two wickets at an average of 35.50 along with an economy-rate of 8.87.

The press release also stated that Naseem has now been asked to report at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore where the PCB medical panel will carry out a detailed and complete investigation on his injury.

Cricket Naseem Shah National T20 Cup Pakistan Cricket Board
 
