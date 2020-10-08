Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Cricket

Central Punjab clinch National T20 Cup Second XI

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Punjab clinch National T20 Cup Second XI

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Central Punjab have defeated Northern by seven wickets to clinch the National T20 Cup Second XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The Nauman Anwar-led unit came in the match knowing that their destiny was well within their hands and they just had to secure a win in the final game of the competition to lift the title.

Northern Second XI captain Nauman Ali won the toss and opted to bat first but his decision backfired as the team managed to post just 133 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Right-hander Aamer Jamal finished the innings with the top score of unbeaten 38 off just 24 balls with the help of four sixes.

For the bowling side, left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood finished the innings as the most successful bowler with figures of 3-23 in his quota of four overs.

Clinical performance

In reply, Central Punjab never looked in trouble and chase down the target in just 18.1 overs at the expense of three wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Junaid Ali finished the innings as the highest scorer after remaining unbeaten on 66 off just 57 balls with the help of nine fours.

For Northern, Athar Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of two for 36 in his four overs.

The victory took Central Punjab to the top of league table with eight points after five matches whereas Northern finished the competition without cementing a single win.

Unlike the National T20 Cup taking place in Multan and Rawalpindi, the second XI competition was organised on a league basis and the winner was decided at the end of the league games without any semi-final or final.

