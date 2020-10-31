Brendan Taylor heaps praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor believes Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi should have won the player of the match award in the first ODI on Friday in Rawalpindi, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The veteran Chevrons campaigner won the award for his 112-run knock, which came off 117 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes. However, his performance came for a losing cause as the visitors lost the opening game by 26 runs.

The Harare-born cricketer, speaking after the game, believes he was “lucky” to be named the standout performer in the game.

“I feel very lucky to get this man-of-the-match award as I feel Shaheen [Afridi] should have got it,” he was quoted saying. “You’re up against a very skillful attack at the death and they were too good at the end. It was that skill level at the death that took it away from us.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the left-arm pacer, who returned with match-winning figures of 5-49 in his 10 overs, performed brilliantly throughout the fixture.

“Shaheen Shah gave us an outstanding start, and at the finish, he was brilliant alongside Wahab Riaz at the death. I had great belief in him because I know his qualities.

“Wahab Riaz is very experienced, but Shaheen is building up experience as well, now. That reassured me even when Zimbabwe were in a really strong position. That faith was vindicated in the way he finished the game off.”