Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistan politics

British boxer Amir Khan has stated that he has refused an offer to join Pakistani politics.

The 33-year-old had earlier tweeted that he would love to serve Pakistan whilst being a sportsman and an ambassador to the country.

The former world champion, through the social media platform, announced that the decision of not stepping into politics was taken after consultation with his advisory.

The 33-year-old announced that he also prefers charity work over politics.

Talked to my advisory team, I will decline the offer to join Pakistan politics. The country is run by an amazing PM @ImranKhanPTI and we all have trust in him. I prefer continuing my charity work @AKFoundation in UK, Pakistan and rest of the world to make areas better and safer — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 22, 2020

Khan, who won the silver medal in the lightweight category of the 2004 Olympic boxing event, had stated that everyone should play their role in promoting education, stopping child labour and tackling other issues.

“I’ve sat with many politicians and army generals agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean and I would want the best for Pakistan. Let’s see how things play out. My old stablemate world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao also joined politics,” Khan tweeted.

He went on to mention that he was inspired to consider politics as a career by watching Pacquiao serving Philippines as the senator and he knows he could do the same for Pakistan.