Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return

Lahore Qalandars’ star batsman Ben Dunk on Monday said that he cannot wait to return to Pakistan for the knockout phase of the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-handed batsman played a crucial role for the Punjab-based side in reaching the playoff stages of the 20-over competition.

The Queensland-born cricketer is the third-highest scorer in the competition so far with 266 runs from eight games at an average of 53.20 with a blistering strike rate of 186.01.

He registered three half-centuries in this year’s edition as well.

The Qalandars’ batsman, in a video on Twitter, confirmed that he was willing to return to the country for the remaining games of the competition.

“I can’t wait to get back over to play the finals in November,” Dunk said. “I am really looking forward to getting around my teammates again and hopefully lift the trophy for the first time for Lahore fans.”

The Lahore-based franchise finished at third position in the group stage of the competition.

The 20-over tournament was stopped following the conclusion of the round-robin stage due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced that the remaining games will be played from November 14-17 behind closed doors.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator on November 14 in Karachi.