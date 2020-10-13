Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Cricket

BCB calls off BPL 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
BCB calls off BPL 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Photo Courtesy: Official_BPLT20/Twitter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan confirmed the development during an interaction with the media in Dhaka.

“BPL is not happening this year,” he was quoted saying by Cricbuzz. “Let’s see it in next year. We do not want to miss any game but everything will depend on the situation and circumstances.”

The BCB president cited logistical issues as another reason for this year’s edition getting called off.

“Because whenever there is talk of BPL, there must be foreign cricketers. At the same time there is the matter of production. Now if we can do those in Bangladesh then we have no objection. But it is a little bigger arrangement because of the number of players there and the team management are much higher. I don’t know if we are able to handle that or not.”

Nazmul went on to say that staging the 20-over competition outside Bangladesh was not feasible.

“I don’t think it will be easy. I tell you, when we go to run in Bangladesh (BPL), except for one or two franchises, the rest of us have a hard time to play the tournament.”

He added that it was impossible for them to spend a large sum of money on creating a bio-security bubbles.

