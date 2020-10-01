Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Bayern’s Lewandowski wins UEFA men’s player of the year award

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Bayern’s Lewandowski wins UEFA men’s player of the year award

Photo Courtesy: lewy_official/Twitter

Bayern Munich’s star forward Robert Lewandowski has won the UEFA men’s player of the year award on Thursday following a stellar season in which he won several trophies.

The 32-year-old was at the Champions League group draw in Geneva to receive the award, just weeks after Bayern won the 2019/20 edition of the competition.

The Poland striker scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern also won the Bundesliga and German Cup.

“It’s an amazing feeling, because you work so hard, so this trophy is something special,” said Lewandowski after receiving the award. “I have to say thank you to my team-mates and coaches who helped me get where I am. Also my family have given me so much support and are so important.”

Lewandowski also picked up the award for best forward in last season’s Champions League after amassing 15 goals in 10 games. In one match against Red Star Belgrade he needed just 14 minutes to score four times.

The 32-year-old was also top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 34 goals, equal to a goal a game in the 18-team league.

It was the fifth time he claimed the ‘cannon’ award for the highest number of goals in the German top flight since arriving at Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski would have been the strong favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or had it not been cancelled by France Football magazine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Robert Lewandowski, Lewandowski wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.