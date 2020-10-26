Babar highlights key to success in World Cup Super League

Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam believes that brave and aggressive attitude is the key for any side in taking the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup Super League rankings.

The 26-year-old, as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official website, said that he needs to lead by example when it comes to fitness.

“To keep up with the modern-day requirements of fast-paced cricket, we need to be super fit,” he said. “As the leaders of the group, both Shadab [Khan] and I need to set an example with our fitness and commitment.”

“We have a lot of cricket lined up and the only method for us to regain our spot at the top of the rankings is aggressive and fearless cricket.”

The Lahore-born batsman will be leading the Green Caps against Zimbabwe in the three ODIs and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.