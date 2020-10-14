Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam shares feelings on leading Pakistan ODI team

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Babar Azam shares feelings on leading Pakistan ODI team

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he feels lucky to lead the Green Caps in the limited-overs format.

The 25-year-old—who took the reins of the T20I side in October 2019—was named the ODI captain earlier this year.

The right-hander was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he said that leading the side in ODIs is a privilege for him.

“It’s a great honour for me to be able to captain Pakistan in ODI cricket,” said Azam. “There’s been no cricket in Pakistan for a decade and our players were forced to play abroad. So, I count myself very lucky.”

Babar’s first assignment as the ODI captain will be the three-match home ODI series against Zimbabwe which is being contested under the ICC Super League.

The Lahore-born right-hander stated that the series holds importance for the side as they can avail maximum points off which will help them qualify for the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in India.

“The ICC league gives every series context, with seven qualifying berths up for grabs. So, we want to put as many points on the board as possible so when we get to the World Cup, people talk about us seriously. In 2011, we qualified for the semi-finals and in 2019, we couldn’t get through. I don’t think the rankings matter but I want us to start well and I fully trust my team to perform well and qualify,” he said.

The ODI captain said that his side will miss playing the Pakistan crowd in front of the home fans.

“The crowd has always supported us, and we got so much love from them when cricket recently began to come back to Pakistan. Unfortunately, Covid-19 means the crowd isn’t allowed. We’ll definitely miss them because you always get a boost from the crowd.”

“We got a lot of support during the National T20 Cup, and we hope to get the same during the Zimbabwe series.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Pakistan, Cricket, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.