Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player

Pakistan’s ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam has said that the secret of success for any great player is to remain focused while under pressure.

“A great player is one who can stays focused in pressure situations,” the batsman was quoted saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its website. “I work hard on the mental aspect of my game as I feel mental strength is a key to success.”

The 25-year-old said that he keeps his composure by talking to his teammates in the dressing room before taking guard. “I cannot stay quiet for long in the dressing room, especially before my turn to bat.”

The Karachi Kings player went on to say that temperament and ability to play long innings can be vital for any batsman to score big runs for their team.

He believes confidence also plays a key role in grooming a batsman. “I stick to my natural game in all three formats and back myself to play my shots. Of course, at times, you need different approaches and I try to adapt according to the given situation.

“I spend a lot of time and energy on getting my preparation right before a match. Practice is the key to success and I try and ensure I tick all the boxes before heading into a match,” he said.

Babar, commenting on his experiences in playing in England, said he enjoys batting in the country and is well aware of the conditions there. “Batting, especially in white-ball formats, is easier there because of the pace and true nature of bounce in the pitches.”

He added that he was pleased to put on match-winning performances for Somerset county club. “I am happy with my returns for Somerset. Scoring a century [114 not out off 62 balls] for them gave me satisfaction.”

The Central Punjab player, who takes over as captaincy role from Saad Nasim, said that he is looking forward to participate in the remaining games of the competition. “I am eager to join the bio-secure bubble for the National T20 Cup as it has been a long time since I met all these cricketers with whom I have played cricket in my early days. I am looking forward to the opportunity to engage with my friends and colleagues from all the six teams.”

He believes that the ongoing 20-over tournament is providing an excellent opportunity for young players to step up and get noticed for a place in the team which plays against Zimbabwe this month. “The series will also serve as practice for the tour of New Zealand later this year.”