Australia Women clinch ODI series against New Zealand

Australia Women clinched the three-match ODI series against New Zealand with a four-wicket win in the second game in Brisbane on Monday.

New Zealand, being asked to take guard, made 252-9 on the back of half-centuries by captain Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite.

The frontwoman was the top scorer with 79 off 115 balls. Her knock included seven boundaries.

Satterthwaite’s 69-run knock came off 73 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with figures of 4-36 in her 10 overs.

Captain Meg Lanning led from the front as she scored a brilliant unbeaten century to guide the Southern Stars home.

The 28-year-old scored 101 not out off 96 balls after finding the fence nine times and clearing the boundary thrice.

She was supported by opener Rachael Haynes who made 82 from 89 deliveries with 13 boundaries and a maximum to her name.

They put on a match-winning 117-run partnership for the second wicket which was enough for the side to win the game.

Amelia Kerr returned with figures of 3-47 in her 10 overs for the White Ferns.